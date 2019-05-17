ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed is working on a budget plan to bring a different kind of solution to the City's violence.
Reed said experts behind the program use prevention and community-based strategies to fight crime.
"The first thing you do is identify what [the problem] is, right?" Reed said. "You then begin to isolate it, right? And treat that specific issue, right?"
Cure Violence stops the spread of violence by "using methods and strategies associated with disease control; detecting and interrupting conflicts, identifying and treating the highest risk individuals and changing social norms," according to their website.
Their website also claims the program results in reductions in violence of up to 70 percent.
"I think it is a great program. I think it will work," Reed said. "You have to be consistent. You have to stay at it. You have to go to some rough neighborhoods for real."
Reed said these issues vary depending on the crimes. The goal, according to Reed, is to talk to those accused of committing a crime and find out what led them to break the law.
"There is nothing for them to do in the community and no one wants to help them," St. Louis resident John Smith said. "Show them the way and give them a helping hand."
Cure Violence says Baltimore saw a 56 percent reduction in killings, New York City saw an 18 percent reduction in killings, Philadelphia saw a 30 percent reduction in shootings and several Chicago neighborhoods witnessed a 41 percent reduction in shootings.
