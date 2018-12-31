ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Lewis Reed, President of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen, has been slapped with a fine after a state agency reported he had violated campaign finance laws.
The Missouri Ethics Commission released a finding December 28 stating Reed and his campaign committee failed to disclose close to $11,000 in contributions in 2016 and 2017. Those contributions came from a number of PACs, including the AT&T Missouri Employee PAC and the Spire PAC.
During the time frames indicated in the report, Reed ran for mayor. He has since announced he is running again for President of the Board of Aldermen.
As a result of a consent order, Reed agreed to pay a fine in the exact same amount that the MEC said was not reported. However, he can pay 10% of the fine and the remained of the fee will be stayed, according to the MEC report.
Below is the response from the Committee to Elect Reed:
There was an error with the data entry and we have worked with the MEC to make sure it has been corrected. We have paid the $1,000 fine and we greatly appreciate the work of the MEC. Unfortunately, this sometimes happens when you have a large volume of contributions to record during a campaign. It has happened with national campaigns, such as Barack Obama, and as well as many local campaigns. Every few years, we perform an audit of our records and make corrections as necessary. We will continue that practice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.