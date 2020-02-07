ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The plans for a soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis took a step forward Friday as two new bills were introduced in the Board of Aldermen that will move the project forward.
The barricades and "road closed" signs are already up on Pine Street just north and west of Union Station.
Crews are surveying the land and the pavement is being dug up all to get ready for stadium construction.
Friday morning, less than a mile away at City Hall, aldermen were listening to two board bills which would authorize a redevelopment plan for the stadium project and move it forward.
“Millions of dollars in revenue to our city, huge economic impact on downtown restaurants, hotels and all that stuff,” Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed said. “It's a great thing for the city.”
The bills were just introduced and will take weeks before any final approval.
“There's a lot of moving parts when you’re trying to pass a board bill. Things can be added, amended, taken away,” said Ward 22 Alderman Jeffrey Boyd. “So we won't know how we baked this cake until after it comes out of the hearings and passes on the board of aldermen.”
The ownership group for the stadium will cover most of the cost of the more than $200 million facility, but is asking for some city incentives to cover the cost of some infrastructure improvements.
Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia is a co-sponsor of the bills, and said the financial arrangement is good for the city.
“There's no TIF money on this particular agreement. All money will come from taxing revenues generated at the stadium and the site and the stadium and site are going to be owned by the ownership group,” she said. “They've also committed to some really exciting things as far as prevailing wage and union jobs for all of the workers on the site.”
If the project moves forward with no significant delays, the stadium is scheduled to open in the spring of 2022.
