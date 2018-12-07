ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Board of Alderman passed a $175 million on Friday with a 26-2 vote to upgrade America’s Center Convention Complex in the heart of Downtown St. Louis.
The upgrades include adding a new pavillion, new green space, a new ballroom along Ninth Street and more exhibit space along Cole Street.
