ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A pair of key issues could be added to the April 6 ballot for St. Louis City voters.
The Board of Aldermen is crafting a measure that would allow voters to decide on the future of the workhouse. The medium-security jail has faced criticism for years over conditions.
[READ: Report has some St. Louis aldermen questioning whether it's feasible to close the workhouse]
It still needs to be ratified by the board before it can reach the ballot. The board is also going to put ward reduction on the ballot. It would revisit and reduce the city's wards from 28 to 14.
