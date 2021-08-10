ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed said a special session will be held Wednesday to pass a $168 million COVID Relief Bill.

Mayor Jones, Aldermanic President Reed clash over pandemic relief plan vote St. Louis City leaders got into heated arguments and bickering Wednesday before approving Mayor Tishaura Jones' plan for over $80 million in pandemic relief aid.

Friday afternoon, the St. Louis Board of Estimates and Apportionment approved Board Bill 2, a plan to spend $168 million in federal funds. The bill now goes to the Board of Aldermen for final approval. Aldermen are currently on their summer break, but Reed called them in for a Wednesday special session.

"Now the board can take its final action on it. So we will pass it by next Wednesday," Reed said Friday.

"We're gonna invest in workforce development, affordable housing, public transit, road, streetlights, demolitions," said St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones.

Reed sponsored Board Bill 2, which includes:

$20M to establish a Citywide Housing Development Fund to help with abandoned and vacant buildings

$35M to directly help with rent, mortgage payments, utilities, food assistance, and senior services with the ability for even more people to qualify

$33M to establish Economic Development Funds to build wealth and community along areas of historically underserved North St. Louis Commercial Corridors by providing grants to stabilize small businesses and economic development nonprofits, grow entrepreneurship and more

$5M for a Small Business Grant Fund for $5,000 grants to small businesses

$5M for uniformed police officer overtime to keep officers on our streets

$500 checks for some families who qualify

After the Board of Aldermen approves the bill, it needs a couple of signatures before funds start rolling out.