ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A 200-foot bluff in Alton partially collapsed Tuesday taking out part of a wall that’s an iconic gathering spot because of its view of the Mississippi River.
The bluff is at the west end of Alton above the Great River Road.
Many people in the area have a connection to the viewing spot at the edge of Riverview Park.
“I got married in the gazebo and took pictures all along that wall, so many people have,” Robert Schubert said. “It’s an important icon for the city and the neighborhood.”
The collapse happened sometime late Sunday or early Monday. But the trouble began last summer when some of the soil slid during the heavy rains that caused flooding in the area.
“We were notified in July and we put some sandbags in to try to deflect the water away from the wall in case it were to rain again,” Public Works Director Bob Barnhart said.
The city said the closest home to the bluff is not in any danger. The city had been working on a plan to stabilize the side of the bluff.
"I know there's a lot of people worried they've been taking a little too long to figure out which direction they wanted to go,” Schubert said.
For now the city plans to remove the loose soil that remains on the side of the steep hill to stabilize it and prevent further unpredictable and dangerous collapsing. But any long term solution will be dangerous, specialized work and won't come cheap.
"There's costs ranging from almost $400,000 to over $1 million," Barnhart said.
The city hopes that FEMA will cover most of the cost.
Ameren Illinois relocated overhead power lines partly to get them out of the way of crews coming to stabilize the hillside and partly so they won’t be taken out if more of the bluff sides away.
There is a business at the bottom of the bluff. The city is working to protect Abbot Machine Company if more of the hillside falls away.
“What we’ll do is try to extract the soil at the top and anything that falls will be contained in that area and not on that business,” Barnhart said.
Coincidentally the city council planned to take up this issue at a Tuesday night’s meeting. They'll use it to green light the emergency stabilization work.
