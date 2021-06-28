Winter Classic Hockey

Busch Stadium is viewed during a performance of the national anthem prior to the NHL Winter Classic hockey game between the St. Louis Blues and the Chicago Blackhawks, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Billy Hurst)

 Billy Hurst

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - One year after it was postponed due to COVID-19, the Blues' second appearance in the Winter Classic is back on.

Monday, the Blues announced they will face the Minnesota Wild in the 2022 Winter Classic on New Year's Day at Target Field, the Minnesota Twins home ballpark. The two teams were originally supposed to face each other outdoors on New Year's Day 2021, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19.

The matchup marks the second time the Blues will play in the NHL's annual New Year's Day outdoor game. The Blues defeated the Blackhawks in the 2017 Winter Classic at Busch Stadium. 

