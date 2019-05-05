(KMOV.com) -- A deciding Game 7 is on the way after Blues beat the Stars 4-1 on Sunday.
Game 7 is coming to Enterprise Center on Tuesday night after playing what could have been the Blues final game of the season on Sunday.
Hear from Maurice Drummond and Andy Strickland from Fox Sports Midwest on how the Blues were able to stave off elimination and what to expect in Game 7 on home ice. Plus, what's up with that Parayko shot to the collarbone of Bishop?
Watch Part One Here:
Watch Part Two Here:
