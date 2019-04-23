ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The NHL has announced when the Blues will start their playoff series against the Dallas Stars.
The Blues and Stars will open the series at Enterprise Center on Thursday night at 8:30. Dates and times for the rest of the series have yet to be announced.
The Blues will host games 1 and 2, and 5 and 7 (if necessary).
The two teams last met in the playoffs in 2016, when the Blues defeated the Stars in a seven game second round series.
