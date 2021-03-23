ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Blues will be selling a limited number of tickets to the general public starting on Wednesday, the team announced.
Enterprise Center's capacity will increase to about 4,100 fans, marking the first time the team has sold tickets to the general public this season. Ticket sales officially begin at noon and seats will be sold in pods of two or four.
For more information, click here.
