ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Blues will host watch parties the Stanley Cup Final at the Enterprise Center.
Doors open at 5:15 p.m. for Blues season ticket holders and 5:30 p.m. for the public.
Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Blues for Kids Foundation. General admission tickets can only be purchased online and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.
Tickets can be purchased here.
Fans can expect:
- Full in-game production including opening videos, goal celebrations, etc.
- Intermission games
- Celebrity appearances
- Live music
- Inflatables and lawn games
- Happy hour specially-priced food & beverage items
RSVP to the watch parties on the Blues' Facebook page.
