ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Blues will host a watch party for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals at the Enterprise Center.
Doors open at 1 p.m. for the 2 p.m. puck drop Sunday afternoon.
Fans can expect a full in-game production as part of the viewing experience, including opening videos, a National Anthem performance, tradition Blues goal celebrations, intermission games, celebrity appearances and more.
Admission is $10 for general public or $5 for Blues Season Ticket Holders. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Blues for Kids Foundation. Tickets can be purchased here.
Watch Party Concession Pricing
Burger & Fries - $8
Nachos - $5
Blues Nachos - $8
Pizza - $7.50
Hot Dog - $5
Bratwurst - $6
Pretzel - $5
Regular Popcorn - $3.50
Large Popcorn - $5
Peanuts - $4
Chicken Tenders - $9
Non-Alcholic Beverages - $4-$6
Happy Hour Beer Pricing starting at $5
