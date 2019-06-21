ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The 2019 Stanley Cup Champions St. Louis Blues will host the Washington Capitals in their 2019-2020 home opener.
The game is set for Wednesday, October 2 at 7 p.m. at Enterprise Center.
Before the game, the Blues will raise their Stanley Cup Championship banner to the Enterprise Center rafters in a special ceremony.
Fans can order tickets here.
The complete regular-season schedule will be released next week.
