ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Blues will hold an auction and raffle to support who suffered from the devastating tornado in Tennessee.
The auction will benefit the Community Fund of Middle Tennessee’s tornado relief efforts team. The Blues announced the auction will begin on Thursday, March 5 and conclude Sunday March, 8 at 9 p.m.
[Photos: Tornadoes leave trail of destruction in Tennessee]
Fans can bid on items like all-inclusive tickets to a future Blues-Predators game, Enterprise Center concert tickets, autographed Blues memorabilia and game-used equipment.
There will be a raffle for 16 people to a 2020-21 Blues-Predators game at Enterprise Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.