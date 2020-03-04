Tennessee tornado March 3, 2020

Aerial footage shows homes damaged in Tennessee's Mt. Juliet area on March 3, 2020.

 WSMV

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Blues will hold an auction and raffle to support who suffered from the devastating tornado in Tennessee. 

The auction will benefit the Community Fund of Middle Tennessee’s tornado relief efforts team. The Blues announced the auction will begin on Thursday, March 5 and conclude Sunday March, 8 at 9 p.m.

[Photos: Tornadoes leave trail of destruction in Tennessee]

Fans can bid on items like all-inclusive tickets to a future Blues-Predators game, Enterprise Center concert tickets, autographed Blues memorabilia and game-used equipment. 

There will be a raffle for 16 people to a 2020-21 Blues-Predators game at Enterprise Center.

Visit blues.givesmart.com to bid on an auction a item.

