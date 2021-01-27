ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Enterprise Center will enter its doors to a limited number of ticketed Blues fans for its next set of home games.
1,400 fans, including invited frontline workers, families and friends of players, hockey staff, team employees and essential personnel will be at the Feb. 2 game against the Arizona Coyotes.
“Our team looks forward to bringing fans back to enjoy Blues hockey with us in person when we return home," said St. Louis Blues President of Business Operations and CEO Chris Zimmerman. “Through the partnership with local health officials and the continued compliance of safety protocols by all members of our team and staff, this marks an important step in responsibly returning our dedicated fans to Enterprise Center. We can’t wait to see and hear more of them back in the stands.”
The team will also continue to show their appreciation for local frontline workers by inviting healthcare workers, first responders, grocery store workers and others to each home game.
Enterprise Center has implemented operational changes and health and safety protocols. For a complete list of new guidelines and procedures, click here.
Tickets for the Feb. 2 – 7 games will be made available via presale to season ticket holders beginning Thursday.
Access to the presale will be determined by season ticket holder tenure, contract length and plan type. Season ticket holders will not have access to the same seats held in previous seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.