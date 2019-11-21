ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Blues are throwing it back to the 1990s for Thursday’s game against the Calgary Flames.
In honor of '90s night, the team will be wearing the bold jerseys the team sported between 1995 and 1998 that you either loved or hated.
Goalie Jordan Binnington has his own way he plans on celebrating “Throwback Thursday.”
“Jordan Binnington grew up in Toronto, grew up a Curtis Joseph fan and went to a camp during the summer, a goalie camp where Cujo would stop by, so on Thursday night he will be having a homage to Cujo. He'll have the helmet, the pads, everything, and I think it will be really cool,” said Steve Chapman, Chief Revenue Officer of the St. Louis Blues.
Thursday's game starts at 7 p.m. and there are other surprises planned for fans during the night.
If you’re looking for a more formal way to show your support for the throwback jersey, you can take a page out of Eureka High School teach Brent Pearson’s book and get a blazer from the STL Authentics Store.
