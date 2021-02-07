ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Robert Thomas will be out at least a month after he broke a thumb Saturday, the Blues announced.
Head coach Craig Berube made the announcement while speaking to reports Sunday morning. The center recorded his only goal of the season in Saturday's matchup with the Coyotes. Thomas has also notched five assists.
The team says Thomas will be evaluated in 4-6. He was on the ice for a total of four minutes before he left Saturday's game with the thumb injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.