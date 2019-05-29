ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Blues will take the ice in Game 2 without center Robert Thomas.
Thomas was officially ruled out Wednesday morning after he did not appear for morning skate.
Robert Thomas (injured) is out of the lineup tonight and Vince Dunn will miss his fifth straight game tonight. #stlblues @KMOV— Brooke Grimsley (@BrookeGrimsley) May 29, 2019
During his 10 minutes of ice time in Game 1, Thomas got leveled by Bruins defenseman Torey Krug.
The most Bruins sequence of all time (🎥 @HeresYourReplay) pic.twitter.com/EjfsUZRYit— Yahoo Sports NHL (@YahooSportsNHL) May 28, 2019
However, Blues coach Craig Berube said Thomas’ absence Wednesday is not related to the hit.
Defenseman Vince Dunn will miss his fifth game straight tonight. Dunn hasn’t played since taking a puck to the face in Game 3 of the San Jose series.
Thomas was a first-round pick in 2017 and had nine goals and 24 assists during St. Louis’ 2019 regular season as well as a goal and five assists in the playoffs.
The puck drops just after 8 p.m. Wednesday for Game 2.
