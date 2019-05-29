Stanley Cup Blues Bruins Hockey

Boston Bruins' Torey Krug, top, checks St. Louis Blues' Robert Thomas to the ice during the third period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Monday, May 27, 2019, in Boston.

 Charles Krupa

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Blues will take the ice in Game 2 without center Robert Thomas.

Thomas was officially ruled out Wednesday morning after he did not appear for morning skate.

During his 10 minutes of ice time in Game 1, Thomas got leveled by Bruins defenseman Torey Krug.

However, Blues coach Craig Berube said Thomas’ absence Wednesday is not related to the hit.

Defenseman Vince Dunn will miss his fifth game straight tonight. Dunn hasn’t played since taking a puck to the face in Game 3 of the San Jose series.

Thomas was a first-round pick in 2017 and had nine goals and 24 assists during St. Louis’ 2019 regular season as well as a goal and five assists in the playoffs.

The puck drops just after 8 p.m. Wednesday for Game 2.

