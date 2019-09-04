ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Frequent travelers and St. Louis Blues fans, this is for you!
A new Blues themed restaurant at Lambert International Airport could be a possibility.
HMSHost has proposed to build a new Blues themed restaurant and the Blue Note Bar & Grill to replace the Chili's in Terminal 2.
We’re excited to announce that today the #stlairport Commission gave preliminary approval for a new restaurant concept, #TheBlueNote, themed after the #StanleyCup winning @StLouisBlues. This will replace the Chili’s in Terminal 2. #flystl @hmshost #arrivehungry #departhappy pic.twitter.com/szilWlG080— STL Airport (@flystl) September 4, 2019
The St. Louis Airport Commission gave preliminary approval Wednesday to a three-year extension with HMSHost that calls for new and refreshed restaurant concepts and additional guaranteed revenue to the airport. The extension would begin in January 2020. The agreement now awaits final approval by the City of St. Louis.
“There’s no better way to celebrate the defending Stanley Cup champion Blues heritage than by offering an exciting traveler experience with game-day eats and a festive atmosphere,” said HMSHost Vice President of Business Development Bryan Loden. “HMSHost is thrilled to partner with a team of champions in the Airport and the St. Louis Blues, and we look forward to celebrating more victories with great food and drink for many years to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.