ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Sure, the Blues won the first Stanley Cup in the history of the franchise last year. That doesn't mean they're not still looking to upgrade the roster in pursuit of another one.
The Blues announced Tuesday they have swung a major trade to bolster their odds of a repeat, acquiring defenseman Justin Faulk from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for defenseman Joel Edmundson, prospect Dominik Bokk and a seventh-round pick.
The Blues also got a fifth round pick in the exchange and immediately signed Faulk, a three-time All-Star, to a seven-year deal worth $45.5 million.
Faulk, 27, was a second-round pick in 2010, and has been the subject of much trade speculation heading into his final season in Carolina. His addition brings in another capable defenseman to run the power play, as Faulk's 40 power play goals since entering the league in 2011 rank fourth in the NHL among defensemen behind only Shea Weber, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Brent Burns.
Faulk tallied 11 goals with 24 assists last season for Carolina, and boasts four seasons in which he's scored more than 10 goals in his career. Though Edmundson was a quality player in his four seasons with St. Louis, Faulk should prove to be an upgrade at the same position in the lineup. Edmundson's run with the Blues was capped by his seven points in 22 postseason games during the team's Stanley Cup Championship last season.
The other piece departing St. Louis in the deal, Bokk was drafted in the first round in 2018, but has yet to make his NHL debut. In that regard, the move is reminiscent of the Blues' draft night trade for Ryan O'Reilly last year. Though it hurts to surrender quality prospects like the Blues did with Tage Thompson a year ago, and with Bokk on Tuesday, it's hard to argue with the impact O'Reilly's addition to the club during last season's historic Cup run.
Not to get too greedy, but it's encouraging to see Doug Armstrong and the Blues refusing to rest on their laurels after winning the championship. If anything, Tuesday's move indicates that expectations for the Blues this coming season should be as high as ever as they look to defend their title.
