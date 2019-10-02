ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- There's going to be a lot of emotion in the Enterprise Center Wednesday night, especially when the Blues’ first Stanley Cup Championship banner is raised to the rafters.
The Blues won the Stanley Cup in Boston, so Wednesday will be the first time they take the ice in St. Louis since winning it all.
Laila Anderson will also be at the Enterprise Center, sporting some new jewelry. This week the Blues organization presented her with her own championship ring.
WATCH: Laila Anderson surprised with her own Stanley Cup Championship ring
The ring design also has Laila's name on it, a dedication to the young fan who inspired the Blues and the fanbase during their historic run to the championship as she continues to battle a rare immune disorder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.