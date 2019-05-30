St. Louis Blues' Oskar Sundqvist (70), of Sweden, skates beside Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak (88), of the Czech Republic, during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Boston. Sundqvist is facing a potential suspension after delivering a blow to the head of Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk earlier in the game. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said Grzelcyk was in the NHL's concussion protocol and listed as day-to-day. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)