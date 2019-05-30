Stanley Cup Blues Bruins Hockey

St. Louis Blues' Oskar Sundqvist (70), of Sweden, skates beside Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak (88), of the Czech Republic, during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Boston. Sundqvist is facing a potential suspension after delivering a blow to the head of Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk earlier in the game. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said Grzelcyk was in the NHL's concussion protocol and listed as day-to-day. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist is facing a potential suspension in the Stanley Cup Final after delivering an elbow to the head of Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk.

Sundqvist has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety on Thursday after the team lands back in St. Louis. Sundqvist was assessed only a two-minute minor penalty for boarding for the hit that knocked Grzelcyk out of the game and possibly longer.

Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said at the Bruins' practice facility before traveling that Grzelcyk was in concussion protocol and listed as day-to-day. Several Bruins players took exception to the elbow, including former Blues captain David Backes saying it's a hit that shouldn't be in the game.

St. Louis is already without injured forward Robert Thomas. Zach Sanford would be the leading candidate to play in Game 3 Saturday night if Sundqvist is suspended.

The series is tied at a game apiece.

