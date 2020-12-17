(KMOV.com) -- Longtime St. Louis Blues forward Alexander Steen announced his retirement Thursday following 15 seasons in the National Hockey League.
Steen's retirement at age 36 comes as a result of a back injury he sustained during the 2019-2020 NHL season, involving "multiple levels of degenerative herniated discs of his lumbar spine."
"This has been an emotional process," Steen told stlouisblues.com. "But as I look back on my years in hockey, I would like to thank our organization, our city, our fans and my teammates as I am so proud of all the teams I was part of."
After spending the first few years of his career with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Steen arrived in St. Louis via trade in November 2008. He became a fixture on numerous Blues teams, scoring 195 goals and recording 301 assists in 12 seasons with the Note.
An integral member of the Blues 2019 Stanley Cup title run, the Blues will miss Steen's veteran leadership as he enters this next chapter. He departs the organization fourth in Blues history in games played (765), ninth in goals (195), sixth in assists (301) and fifth in points (496).
Only Alex Pietrangelo and Brett Hull appeared in more Blues playoff games than Steen (91).
