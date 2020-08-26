(KMOV.com) -- With the Blues elimination from the Stanley Cup Playoffs last week, the team has reached the point in the hockey calendar during which numerous injuries are frequently revealed.
The biggest piece of news dropped Wednesday, revealing the extent to which Vladimir Tarasenko re-aggravated an injury to his surgically repaired shoulder.
The Blues announced that Tarasenko will required a second shoulder surgery, which will keep him out of action for the foreseeable future. Following the surgery, which is expected to take place next week, Tarasenko won't be re-evaluated by the team for another five months.
Tarasenko missed several of the Blues' playoff games in Edmonton this month before leaving the bubble and returning to St. Louis to meet with team doctors. Before the NHL COVID-19 shutdown in March, the 28-year-old winger played in just 10 regular season games for the Blues this season, as he recovered from the initial shoulder surgery in October.
Evidently, that first surgery did not rectify the injury as intended.
"He was very limited (when he returned)," Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong said in a release by the Blues. "He had shoulder surgery obviously at the start of the season. He rehabbed, he came back, we had to do another MRI (because) he wasn't feeling good. That surgery [in October] didn't take the way that we had hoped. It wasn't successful. He's going to go back in and have more surgery next week, and it's serious in the sense that he won't be with us and he won't be re-evaluated until five months after the date of the surgery."
"It's not a positive that we're going through right now," Armstrong added. "We just know he prepares and trains hard and needs to get back and play well for us. It's a concern in the sense that he's going to have three surgeries."
Among the Blues' most prolific offensive forces, Tarasenko had compiled five straight seasons with more than 30 goals and 30 assists leading up to the 2019-2020 campaign. Though the Blues managed to lead the Western Conference standings without him heading into the COVID shutdown, it's clear that Tarasenko's presence on the ice makes a positive difference for their championship aspirations moving forward.
