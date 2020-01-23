ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Blues All-Star goalie Jordan Binnington brought some excitement to Long International Middle School in the Bevo Neighborhood Thursday.
He was there to help announce a $50,000 donation to the St. Louis Public School District to further STEM education.
The donation came from SAP Technology Company, which is a partner with the National Hockey League.
Binnington talked to the students about trying to ignore distractions outside of school.
"It's tough managing the school and outside world and social life and social media, and my main advice is to know what matters to you most and progress with that," he said.
