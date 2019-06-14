ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup victory put the City of St. Louis in elite company. St. Louis became only the eighth U.S. city to have won at least one championship in each of the four major professional sports.
"Clearly it enhances our image and we're a city of champions," said Blues fan Jim Stockhausen.
The other cities are: New York, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Washington D.C.
How the team won the Stanley Cup reflects well on the City of St. Louis, said Brian Hall who is chief marketing officer for Explore St. Louis and executive director of St. Louis Civic Pride.
"That has untold value,” said Hall.
Hall told News 4 the team’s work ethic and determination reflect the characteristics of St. Louisans. Hall believes the teams victory is a metaphor for what’s happening in the city currently.
"We have $8 billion worth of redevelopment coursing through this community right now, and this national coverage we're enjoying at present couldn't have come at a better time," said Hall.
Tim Rodgers, co-founder of the advertising agency, Rodgers Townsend, told News 4 that the NHL playoffs were a window into St. Louis, but the length of the playoffs gave viewers around the country to get a genuine impression of the city.
"You can't tell somebody you're a kind city, you can't tell somebody it's a great place to raise kids. When you see it for two months straight that's going to make people convinced," said Rodgers.
Rodgers said many successful business owners are fans of professional sports and the view they had of St. Louis could someday influence their decisions to move a business here or expand an existing one.
"The people who might have had a different impression of St. louis have had two months of hearing what the town is like and how it’s come together, how the players are and the Cardinals are supporting the Blues. You just can't possibly put a price on it. You couldn't buy it if you wanted, Stan Kroenke couldn't buy this if he wanted to."
