ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Blues will make their way through downtown St. Louis to celebrate their Stanley Cup victory Saturday!
The team has announced their Championship Parade and Rally will start at noon at 18th and Market Street and end at Broadway and Market Street.
Following the parade, a rally will take place at the Gateway Arch.
The team said more information will be provided at a later time.
