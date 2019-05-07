ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- When you come to a Blues game you might hear the song “Gloria.”
Laura Branigan smash single from the early 1980s has become the victory song for the Blues, and the community has embraced it in many ways.
The front office staff for the Blues, Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre collaborated to make a music video for “Gloria” which launched today!
On the airwaves, New Country 92.3 has been playing “Gloria” for contest winners, and if you tune in to 106.5 The Arch, you’ll hear the song in its rotation.
The same is even true for 105.7 The Point. Their motto may be “everything alternative” but “Gloria” has been added to their music library for the first time ever! And even better, if the Blues beat the Dallas Stars in the second round, Y98 FM has committed to playing the song for 24 hours straight.
We hope to hear the song tonight at the Enterprise Center in game 7.
