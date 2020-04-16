(KMOV.com) — Even during a nationwide shutdown, Marco Scandella found a way to get paid.
The St. Louis Blues have come to terms with the defenseman on a four-year contract extension worth $13.1 million. The financial breakdown of the deal puts Scandella's cap hit at $3.275 million per year through the 2023-24 season.
Scandella must have made his mark on the organization in a short period of time, as the 30-year-old defenseman dressed in just 11 games for the Blues after arriving in a trade from Montreal back on February 18. St. Louis sent draft picks in the deal, which shored up the Blues' defensive corps as they geared up to defend their Stanley Cup title in the playoffs this spring.
Of course, whether the 2019-2020 season is ever completed remains to be seen, at this point. Regardless of the outcome of that front, it appears Scandella is here to stay for a while.
The signing of the defenseman Scandella is an intriguing development as the Blues grapple with the possibility of losing their captain, fellow defender Alex Pietrangelo, to free agency following this current season.
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.