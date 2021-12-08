Blues sign goaltender Gillies to two-way deal

(KMOV.com) -- The Blues have had to think on their feet as the recent rash of injuries and COVID-related absences have ravaged the roster. In a thrilling overtime win over the Panthers Tuesday in which the Note played short a skater, the bad news on the personnel side just kept piling up. It has led to a new goaltender signing for St. Louis on Wednesday.
The Blues announced Wednesday they have signed goaltender Jon Gillies to a two-way contract as the team's depth at the position--and in general--continues to be tested. Jordan Binnington's stint on the COVID list has led to backup goaltender Ville Husso shouldering the workload in net in recent days. Husso, though, departed Tuesday's game late in the third period with a lower-body injury. He was replaced by Charlie Lindgren in net and the Blues were able to send it to overtime, where Pavel Buchnevich delivered the game-winner in a 4-3 victory.
Wednesday morning, the Blues were skating at practice with Lindgren and an emergency backup goaltender. Gillies, a 27-year-old journeyman who has some history as goalie depth with the Note, has appeared in four AHL games this season. In those games, he has posted a 3-1-0 record with a .939 save percentage.
Just days following his own callup from the AHL, Charlie Lindgren is expected to start in net for the Blues Thursday against Detroit. Gillies is expected to serve as the backup goaltender.
Jordan Binnington's last mandated day of his minimum 10-day stint on the COVID list is Sunday, so the Blues could see him return next week. At this point, they're eagerly counting the days.
Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
