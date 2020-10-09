ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Blues have signed once-Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug to a 7-year contract worth $45.5 million dollars.
Krug has spent his entire National Hockey League career with the Boston Bruins. Last season, he scored nine goals and added 40 assists for 49 points in 61 games.
The 29-year-old is a three time NHL All-Star.
The Blues agree to terms with defenseman Torey Krug on a 7-year contract worth $45.5 million dollars.📄 : https://t.co/NhRcYLRvTH pic.twitter.com/k5bcbFGh5S— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) October 10, 2020
