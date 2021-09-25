ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Blues have acquired a St. Louis native in a trade with the Ottawa Senators.
Saturday, the team announced it had acquired forward Logan Brown and a conditional draft pick from the Senators in exchange for Zach Sanford. Brown was drafted by the Senators in 2016, and has played only 30 NHL games, recording one goal and eight assists. Brown only made one NHL appearance last season. He is the son of former Blues defenseman Jeff Brown.
Sanford, a forward, has spent four of his five NHL seasons in St. Louis, recording 38 goals and 36 assists. The Blues will lose the conditional draft pick if Brown plays more than 30 games this upcoming season.
