CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - John Oefelein first got his St. Louis Blues season tickets in 1967.
"We put our name in right away," he recalls.
He said he's likely one of the few original season ticket holders left.
"This year I had a special feeling, we were going to do it," he said.
52 years later, the Chesterfield super fan can't wait to cheer on the Blues against the Bruins in their quest for the Stanley Cup. The Blues were last in the finals in 1970.
Oefelein said the attire at hockey games has changed over the years, but the fans have never wavered.
"In those first years, everybody would dress up like they're going out on a big date," Oefelein said.
He's shared family milestones at the game and now he's got an idea on where he'd like to be at the end of this Stanley Cup Final series.
"It would be one of the most glorious days of my life," Oefelein said if the Blues bring home the Cup. "I would love to be on the float with them!"
