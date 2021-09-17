ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Blues will require fans to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a recent COVID-19 test before entering in the Enterprise Center.
The policy begins Friday, Oct. 15, for fans ages 12 and older just ahead of the Blues' season home opener on Oct. 23 against the Los Angeles Kings. It also applies to fans and guests attending other events at Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre.
- Fans and guests ages 12 and older will be required to show printed or digital proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test administered by a healthcare professional within 72 hours prior to the event. The test results must include the ticketholder's name and the date of the test.
- Fans and guests 11 and younger will be permitted to enter Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre without proof of vaccination or a negative test result, provided they wear a mask at all times while inside the venue.
- The Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre policy at all times will be subject to health and safety guidelines or policies as determined by the City of St. Louis and the NHL. As an example, the City of St. Louis continues to require all to wear facial coverings when indoors and within enclosed public buildings and spaces.
- COVID-19 tests will not be made available at Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre on the dates of games or events.
According to the team, the Blues are the 16th team in the NHL to introduce this policy to attend games.
"We strongly encourage everyone to receive the vaccine. That is the quickest and most effective way to put this pandemic behind us. In the meantime, we will do our part to protect our fans and guests by requiring vaccination or a negative test result as they arrive at Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre. It's the right thing to do for ourselves, and for others," said Chris Zimmerman, President and CEO of Business Operations of the St. Louis Blues, Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.