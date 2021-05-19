(KMOV.com) — The Blues appear to be dealing with an ill-timed COVID situation as the team prepares for Game 2 of their Stanley Cup Playoffs series with the Colorado Avalanche.
Multiple reports from practice in Denver Wednesday afternoon have emerged citing several notable absences among the Blues roster. This comes about an hour after the Blues and GM Doug Armstrong released a statement earlier Wednesday, foreshadowing the possibility that the roster could be limited for the team's upcoming game.
"We have discovered discrepancies in Covid test results relating to multiple players," the statement reads. "We have been in touch with and are working with the League to address these discrepancies with additional testing and expect to have further information later this afternoon.
"The League will provide a further update when we have more information. Head Coach Craig Berube and our players will not be available to the media until after tonight's game."
Whether anyone with the team is actually positive for the virus is unclear, but the potential impact could be significant for the Blues' competitive chances either way. Among the noteworthy names observed by multiples reports to have been absent from the ice during practice Wednesday include Jordan Binnington, Vladimir Tarasenko and Jaden Schwartz.
The Blues enter Game 2 Wednesday trailing the Avalanche 1-0 in the best-of-seven series.
