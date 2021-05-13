ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- While their first round opponent in the Stanley Cup Playoffs is still up in the air, the Blues have announced their schedule for the first three games of the series.
St. Louis will face either the Colorado Avalanche, owned by St. Louis nemesis Stan Kroenke, or the Las Vegas Golden Knights. If the Avs beat the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night, the Blues will play Colorado in the first round. If they lose in any fashion, the St. Louis will play the Knights.
Games 1 and 2 will be road games, and 3 and 4 will return to the Gateway City. From there, if necessary, games will alternate venues. Here is the schedule as it stands now:
Game 1 at COL/VGK - Mon, May 17 at 9 pm
Game 2 at COL/VGK - Wed, May 19 at 9:30 pm
Game 3 vs COL/VGK - Fri, May 21 at 8:30 pm
Game 4 vs COL/VGK - Sun, May 23, Time TBD
*Game 5 at COL/VGK - Tue, May 25, Time TBD
*Game 6 vs COL/VGK - Thu, May 27, Time TBD
*Game 7 at COL/VGK - Sat, May 29, Time TBD
* if necessary. All times listed are Central.
