ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The long post season run for the Blues has been great for downtown bars and restaurants.
Sunday night, Maggie O’Brien’s Irish Pub was reportedly so crowded that some customers had to be turned away for the first time in their history.
Establishments on Broadway have also seen an increase in business and expect to benefit from the watch parties Wednesday night.
The owner of the Broadway Oyster Bar told News 4 it plans to use Game 7 as an opportunity to raise money for charity.
“What we’re thinking about is asking people to give a $5 donation and then give that to the Blues charity they have kids,” said John Johnson. “Which they’re doing with their money from the Enterprise Center.”
Businesses said the Blues also get credit for creating a lot of happiness and excitement.
