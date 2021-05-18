ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Blues are opening up playoff tickets to the general public Wednesday afternoon, the team announced.

A limited number of tickets will be available for home games in the first and second round of the playoffs starting at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday. Capacity at Enterprise Center was recently increased to just under 50 percent, allowing for 9,000 fans to be in the building. Masks are still required.

Enterprise Center to increase capacity to nearly 50 percent for NHL playoff games Capacity has been increased at Enterprise Center just in time for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Up until now, playoff tickets were only available to season ticket holders. The Blues' first-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche shifts back to St. Louis Friday for Game 3, which is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. Puck drop for Game 4 is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

