ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Blues are opening up playoff tickets to the general public Wednesday afternoon, the team announced.
A limited number of tickets will be available for home games in the first and second round of the playoffs starting at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday. Capacity at Enterprise Center was recently increased to just under 50 percent, allowing for 9,000 fans to be in the building. Masks are still required.
Capacity has been increased at Enterprise Center just in time for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Up until now, playoff tickets were only available to season ticket holders. The Blues' first-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche shifts back to St. Louis Friday for Game 3, which is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. Puck drop for Game 4 is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Sunday.
For more information on tickets, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.