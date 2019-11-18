ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Parkway middle schoolers got to face off with Blues players Monday what Parkway Northeast Middle School called a 'hockey scholar course.'
Blues players Zach Sanford and Robert Bortuzzo were at the school to help students learn about STEM concepts.
Interactive simulations provide students the opportunity to test their hypothesis and learn about STEM in sports.
