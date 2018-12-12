ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- After their win over the Panthers Tuesday night the St. Louis Blues had the day off Wednesday, and some players decided to spend it at St. Louis Children's Hospital.
News 4's Brooke Grimsley was there to see the Blues bring holiday cheer to the patients.
