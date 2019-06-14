Photos: Clayton officers with Blues players, Stanley Cup

1 of 8

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Stanley Cup was kept safe Thursday night thanks to the Clayton Police Department.

The City of Clayton shared multiple photos on Facebook of officers with the Stanley Cup and some Blues players.

According to the Facebook post, the players invited the officers to see and hoist the Stanley Cup.  

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.