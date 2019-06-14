Corporal Gleason and David Perron
Jordan Binnington and Clayton officers
Clayton officers with Colton Parayko.
Sgt. DeVorss and Vladimir Tarasenko hoisting the Stanley Cup. Thanks for the spot Vlady!
CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Stanley Cup was kept safe Thursday night thanks to the Clayton Police Department.
The City of Clayton shared multiple photos on Facebook of officers with the Stanley Cup and some Blues players.
According to the Facebook post, the players invited the officers to see and hoist the Stanley Cup.
