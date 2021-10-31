ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Blues have placed goalie Ville Husso on the COVID protocols list, the team announced Sunday.
Husso made his only start of the season Monday against the Kings, which was a 3-0 Blues victory.
Forward Brandon Saad also joined O'Reilly on the COVID list Tuesday.
The news comes days after captain Ryan O'Reilly was placed the COVID protocols list.
