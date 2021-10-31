Ville Husso

St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso (35) dives to block the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

 Ashley Landis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Blues have placed goalie Ville Husso on the COVID protocols list, the team announced Sunday.

Husso made his only start of the season Monday against the Kings, which was a 3-0 Blues victory.

The news comes days after captain Ryan O'Reilly was placed the COVID protocols list.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

