(KMOV.com) -- The start to the Blues season had been all sunshine and roses as the team rattled off five straight wins to begin the year. The club got its first bit of adversity Tuesday when captain Ryan O'Reilly and forward Brandon Saad landed on the non-roster COVID list.
Blues head coach Craig Berube told reporters that O'Reilly would be out at least 10 days, which implies that the 30-year-old forward is symptomatic. A timeline for Saad's return was not specified.
10 days would mean O'Reilly is symptomatic. Berube said he's not sure on Saad's return, which makes it sound like he's asymptomatic— Tom Timmermann (@tomtimm) October 26, 2021
Since joining the Blues via trade from Buffalo in 2018, O'Reilly hasn't missed a single game. That changes Thursday night when the Note hosts the Colorado Avalanche.
Let it be noted that Ryan O'Reilly has not missed a single game since joining the #stlblues in 2018.— Lou Korac (@lkorac10) October 26, 2021
The Blues recalled forward Dakota Johnson from the Springfield Thunderbirds.
