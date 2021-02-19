(KMOV.com) — The Blues expect for be without forward Ivan Barbashev for the foreseeable future after he came away from Thursday night's win over the Sharks with an injury to his left ankle.
The team announced Friday it has placed Barbashev on injured reserve, and noting he'll be re-evaluated in six weeks.
Ivan Barbashev sustained an injury to his left ankle and will be re-evaluated in six weeks. https://t.co/Ifpq5s3W7q #stlblues— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) February 19, 2021
Barbashev has scored two goals and tallied four assists in 17 games for the Blues this season. The fifth-year NHL player had logged four points over his previous fives games, and has accumulated 26 points in each of his last two seasons.
For added depth following the Barbashev news, the Blues have recalled forward Nathan Walker from the AHL and assigned him to the taxi squad. The 27-year-old forward has scored a pair of goals in four games this season for the Utica Comets.
