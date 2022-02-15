ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Blues partnered with a local high school to celebrate Black History Month.
The NHL’s Black Hockey History Mobile Museum visited Cardinal Ritter College Prep. The students learned about Val James, who was the first African American to play in the NHL. The students also learned more about the sport through the Blues’ “Ball Hockey Program."
“There’s things this month that I’ve learned that I’ve never heard in my life,” Cardinal Ritter senior and Blues intern LeJon Paynes said. “Like the hockey thing I’ve never heard that before, so I feel like it gives both sides a chance to understand what Black History is about.”
The Blues will also host a Cardinal Ritter College Prep Night during their game against the Winnipeg Jets on Mar. 13. When fans buy a themed ticket, $5 will go to the school’s scholarship fund.
To purchase tickets, click here.
