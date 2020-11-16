ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Blues, in partnership with the NHL and Adidas, have revealed a reverse retro jersey.
The jersey is a bright red and features stripes that were first revealed in 1995.
The club's traditional blue color is on the jersey's sleeves and base.
All 31 NHL teams are participating in the alternate jersey program for the first time in league history.
The Blues will wear the new jersey in multiple games next season.
Fans can preorder the jerseys by visiting here or can visit the STL Authentics Team Store at the Enterprise Center beginning Dec. 1
