(KMOV.com) -- The National Hockey League Entry Draft continues in Vancouver and the St. Louis Blues has made five selections.
The Blues selected forward Nikita Alexandrov, 62 overall. The 18-year-old spent two seasons with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's (QMJHL) Charlottetown Islanders.
The Blues selected goaltender Colten Ellis, 93 overall. The 18-year-old spent two year with the QMJHL's Rimouski Oceanic.
The Blues selected forward Keean Washkurak, 155 overall. The 17-year-old spent the last two seasons with the Ontario Hockey League's Mississauga Steelheads.
The Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong said the team traded their seventh-round pick in 2020 to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for the 208th pick in the 2019 draft. With it, the Blues took goaltender Vadim Zherenko and forward Jeremy Michel with their final selection.
Zherenko played in 19 games with MHK Dynamo Moskva last season. The 18-year-old has a 2.29 goals-against average and a .936 save percentage.
Eighteen-year-old Michel spent the last two seasons with QMJHL's Val d'Or Foreurs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.