ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Barclay is joining the St. Louis Blues full-time!
The team announced Tuesday they signed Barclay to a contract extension as the official Duo Dogs Ambassador. The announcement marks the first time a dog has joined a professional sports team in such a role.
“Barclay has always been treated like a member of the team – today we made it official,” said Randy Girsch, vice president of community development and event management. “We look forward to integrating him into our programs and utilizing his new skills to provide confidence and comfort to members of the St. Louis community. He represents the best of Duo Dogs and we are excited to continue amplifying their story.”
Barclay joined the Blues as part of Duo Dogs’ puppy raising program in fall 2018. Blues front office workers assisted Duo Dogs’ trainers in teaching Barclay obedience and socialization skills. Barclay will graduate from Duo Dogs Tuesday afternoon.
“At Duo Dogs, we train and connect dogs to individuals with physical, emotional and social needs,” said Stacy Maly-Rodgers, Director of Engagement. “As our first Ambassador, we know Barclay will help get the word out that the work we do matters and that it changes lives for the better. He feels at home with the Blues, and we know he’ll do an incredible job in his new role.”
In his new role with the team, Barclay will serve in a variety of roles including as the Enterprise Center Calming Dog and he will also go on hospital visits. To celebrate his graduation from Duo Dogs and contract extension with the Blues, limited-edition Barclay-themed mystery pucks to benefit Duo Dogs are being sold at stlauthentics.com.
