ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Fans may not be able to see the Blues play, but the franchise found a way to interact and engage with fans during the time of no sports.
They've launched two E-Sports tournaments, one for high schoolers and one open for all ages.
“It’s a growing space. We've learned so much about it, we've learned so much about the things that make it interesting, fun and exciting for people,” said franchise executive Steve Chapman.
E-Sports is growing and the Blues are wanting to be a part of that growth.
“It's a pretty exciting platform for us. We're kind of walking into the shallow end of the pool but I guess we're doing it in an educated fashion,” Chapman said.
The Blues have partnered with a group that definitely knows a thing or two about the E-Sports world, Maryville University-- who has won four national championships
“They have an unbelievable E-Sports setup that when I saw it, I couldn't believe it. It's really interesting what they've done,” Chapman said.
With the help of Maryville, the Blues have created two E-Sports tournaments to be held in the coming weeks...One for St. Louis-area high schools and an open division called the Blues Gaming NHL Showdown.
“High school division which already has as, of this morning, a dozen high schools that have signed up for it, and then we created a open division that is open to anyone that plays and it has over 300 people signed up for it,” Chapman explained.
For the high schools involved, they will have an opportunity for new bragging rights with a championship cup for the winning team, and there's plenty to compete for in the open division as well.
Registration closes friday April 17th at 11:55 p.m. There's no fee to enter.
Chapman also added that this launch was in the works prior to the coronavirus pandemic, but he hopes that this will give people an opportunity to interact with each other safely from their homes.
